Catherine Wille

Ms. Wille brings a wealth of experience, including successful service as both Interim and Acting Associate Director for extended periods.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition from Samford University in 2002 and obtained a Master of Science in Nutrition from Georgia State University in 2004. Her journey with the VA began in 2011 as a Clinical Nutrition Manager at the VA Maryland Health Care System and she progressed to Chief of Nutrition and Food Service in Baltimore before taking on the same role in Birmingham in 2019.

With over a decade of program analysis and evaluation experience, as well as black belt training in lean management, Ms. Wille is well-prepared to lead. Her process-driven approach and history of stepping up to cover challenging roles demonstrate her exceptional dedication and impact.