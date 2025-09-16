Dr. Cleveland received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Lawson State Community College in May 1995. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree from the University of Alabama at Huntsville School of Nursing in August 1997.

She continued her education and received her Master of Science in Nursing Degree and certificate in Nursing Service Administration from the University of Alabama at Huntsville in December 1999. Dr. Cleveland completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in August 2010. Her doctoral studies were in Healthcare Systems Administration. She is Board Certified in Nursing Administration, through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Dr. Cleveland is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Sigma Theta Tau, and American Nurses Credentialing Center. Dr. Cleveland completed the Federal Executive Institute Center for Executive Leadership in 2005, the Healthcare Leadership Institute in June 2010, and became an Executive Career Field Program graduate in March 2012. Dr. Cleveland is a VHA certified mentor and mentors nursing students, graduates students, and new supervisors internal and external to VHA.

Dr. Cleveland began her career as a Registered Nurse at BVAMC in May 1995. Her BVAMC experience includes the positions of Staff Nurse, Nurse Manager for Surgical and Cardiac Services, Associate Chief Nurse for Acute and Specialty, and Assistant Medical Center Director. Dr. Cleveland served as the Associate Chief Nurse at the Durham VA Medical Center for approximately 5 years before returning to Birmingham.