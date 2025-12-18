He then completed a residency in internal medicine followed by a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) before joining the staff at the BVAMC. Dr. Hage is a Professor of Medicine at UAB in Division of Cardiovascular Disease where he serves as the Director of Nuclear Cardiology. He is Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Cardiology. He is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, Fellow of the American Heart Association, Fellow of the Southern Society of Clinical Investigation, and Master of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology.