We are pleased to announce that Melbourne D. “Trey” Pierce III, MPH, CHES is joining us as the Interim Assistant Director of the Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS), effective September 16, 2024. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Pierce to our leadership team.

Mr. Pierce earned a Master’s in Public Health from the University of West Florida in 2013, and a Master’s of Health Studies and Promotion from the University of Alabama in 2021.

Prior to joining the Department of Veteran Affairs, Mr. Pierce spent 11 years as a civilian employee with the Department of Navy. During his time with the Department of Navy, he served as an Industrial Hygienist at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton from 2012 to 2017. In 2017 he was hired as an Industrial Hygienist in the Birmingham Safety Office. From the onset of his tenure with BVAHCS, Mr. Pierce has consistently exemplified leadership qualities by covering challenging detail assignments, to include Chief, Safety & Occupational Health, GEMS & Emergency Management, Chief, Supply Chain Management, and Organizational Health Coordinator. In 2019, Mr. Pierce graduated from the of Birmingham Action Base Leadership Program. In 2021, he was promoted to the role of Birmingham Outpatient VA Clinic Clinical Operations Manager. Mr. Pierce is a VHA Certified Leadership Coach. Complementing his federal service, since 2018, he has served an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Public Health at the University of West Florida.

As the Interim Assistant Director Mr. Pierce plans to focus on process design and improvement, operations management, and a “Servant Leadership” style of employee coaching and development.