Oladipo A Kukoyi

During his time with VISN 7 he has served at the Augusta and Columbia VA Medical Centers. He served as acting Chief Medical Officer for VISN 7 October 2019 to March 2020, and prior to his time with VISN 7 he was the Medical Director of Inpatient Psychiatry at the Sacramento VA Medical Center in California from September 2007 to January 2013. Dr. Kukoyi is board certified in Psychiatry and Family Medicine. He currently holds academic appointments as a Clinical Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Family and Community Medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Kukoyi has expertise in psychosomatic medicine and in treating a wide array of psychiatric conditions and has a research interest in the interface between psychiatric and medical conditions. He is well-published in this field. Dr. Kukoyi has a Masters in Clinical Investigation and has pursued research in the neuropsychiatry of epilepsy and has been recognized for his teaching and mentoring excellence of trainees. He is a 2012 graduate of the Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP), a 2017 Federal Executive Institute (FEI) graduate and a VHA Certified Mentor.