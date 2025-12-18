He serves as the neuropsychologist for the Rehabilitation Neuropsychology Clinic. He has been active in clinical research on neuropsychology. He serves as the Alabama state representative to APA division 40 for early career psychologists. He is also the chair of the National Academy of Neuropsychology’s membership committee. He is highly involved in clinical training of doctoral students, interns, and postdoctoral fellows. He is associate director of the BVAMC/UAB neuropsychology didactic series for interns and graduate students.