Andrew Sellers

Dr. Sellers was previously the Acting Chief of Staff as of May 14, 2021. Prior to that, he served as the Associate Chief of Staff for Medicine Service and as an assistant professor for General Internal Medicine in the UAB Department of Medicine. Dr. Sellers spent his formative years in Prattville, Alabama, before obtaining his Bachelor’s degree from Emory University, in Atlanta, Georgia. Upon graduation, he moved to Birmingham, Alabama, to attend medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). After medical school, and also at UAB, he completed three years of residency in Internal Medicine, followed by one year as Chief Medical Resident. Dr. Sellers is Board Certified in Internal Medicine. He later joined the faculty of the Division of General Internal Medicine at UAB and the VA.