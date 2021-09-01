Stories
Read about what's happening in the Birmingham VA Health Care System community
Birmingham VA patient escort saves life, attributes his training and resilience
Ryan Davis, a member of Birmingham VA Health Care System (BVAHCS) Patient Escort Services, had just dropped off a Veteran at appointment check-in and was conversing with a medical center police officer when a stranger approached him in distress.
Volunteers from Birmingham VA Health Care System help Veteran continue his passion
Navy Veteran, John Simpson has been gardening all his life, but since being diagnosed with his health condition, his mobility hasn’t been the same. Simpson was in need of a raised garden bed to continue his passion.
Dell’Italia honored by VA for decades of research
Dr. Louis J. Dell’Italia, Research Associate Chief of Staff at the Birmingham VA Health Care System, is the recipient of the 2021 John B. Barnwell Award for outstanding achievement in clinical science research.
Chen wins a VA Research Career Scientist Award
In 2016, Yabing Chen, Ph.D., a research scientist at the Birmingham VA Health Care System and professor of pathology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, received a prestigious VA Research Career Scientist Award that provided five years of salary.
Birmingham VA Health Care System Veteran competes in 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games
Army Veteran and Birmingham native, WD Foster, participated in the 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games that took place in New York City Aug. 7-14, 2021. This is Foster’s third time competing in the NVWG since being introduced to the event.
Deaf woman overcomes adversity, becomes scientist at Birmingham VA Health Care System
Born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, Nicole LaMont comes from a legacy of Veterans Affairs family members and Veterans. She was like any other child growing up; outgoing, adventurous, and free-spirited with dreams of one day becoming a scientist at the VA.
Nurses at Birmingham VA Health Care System reunite Veteran with missing daughter
Three nurses from the Birmingham VA Health Care System went above and beyond the call of duty when they encountered a young female outside the building that needed their help.