Big AL salutes Veterans, Employees at Birmingham VA

During the week, the medical center noticed a slight increase in donated items supporting Veterans programs, not to mention the hundreds of Valentine's Day cards from the community.

But the week's score was made by Big AL, the University of Alabama mascot. This pachyderm came packing a trunk loaded with school spirit and American spirit, wearing the crimson colors.

"Big AL loves nothing more than to support our community," whispered the energetic mascot. "Sharing some joy with Alabama's Veterans makes my role as mascot more special. I came with a trunk that trumpets the University of Alabama's respect for the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces."

"It's never great to be in the hospital," said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, Executive Director of the Birmingham VA. "But if we can spread some joy and do a little extra to make someone smile, we will. It means a lot that Big AL and the University of Alabama took the time and thought about our patients today."

Big AL met nearly 50 inpatient Veterans and countless outpatients during the visit. Employees and Veterans alike posed for photos and most often sounded the rallying cry "Roll Tide." Thanks, Big AL! #nationalsalute @ua_big_al

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine's Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans.

To learn more about Birmingham VA Health Care System volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.volunteer.va.gov/ or https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/ to volunteer or donate, or call (205) 933-4396 for more information.