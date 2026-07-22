Birmingham VA Pioneers in Advanced Imaging

Today’s VA boasts the most advanced technology available in health care, and Alabama’s Veterans don’t have far to travel.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System has become the first in VA and the VA Southeast Network 7 (*Update: Now VISN 2) to deploy the Siemens Healthineers NAEOTOM Alpha, the world’s first photon-counting CT scanner.

This cutting-edge technology enhances tissue and material differentiation, offering unprecedented detail in scans, benefiting a wide range of patients, from pulmonary to oncology. Dr. J. Kevin Smith, Associate Chief of Staff for Imaging, remarked. “We can now perform scans that were previously impractical.”

A modern VA

“With the NAEOTOM Alpha, the dilemma of having to decide before a scan what information is most important is a relic of the past,” Smith said. “You can have it all in one scan without compromising. It empowers physicians and should give Veterans peace of mind.”

Key features of the NAEOTOM Alpha:

- Superior image quality

- Reduced radiation exposure

- Swift scanning

- Potential for early health issue detection

- Comprehensive information in a single scan, eliminating the need for multiple scans

The future of imaging

While the VA has always prioritized modernization, the Birmingham VA is the pioneer in adopting the photon-counting technology of the NAEOTOM Alpha, reshaping diagnostic CT scanning. The Birmingham VA is the first of any VA Medical Center to deploy the NAEOTOM Alpha.

“With high resolution, full-time spectral imaging, CT imaging of the future will be able to provide information about disease that previously required lengthy MRI scans or was simply unavailable by any non-invasive methods,” said Rainey Varner, Image Program Administrator. “The full benefits of the NAETOM Alpha are just beginning to be explored.”

Excellence in patient care

The Birmingham VA consistently champions advanced medical technology, showcasing their unwavering dedication to Veterans. With an average of 16,000 CT scans yearly, this new CT scanner ensures quicker, more efficient scans, reducing the need for repeat sessions. Dr. Smith reiterates, "This breakthrough in diagnostic imaging significantly advances patient care and diagnosis."