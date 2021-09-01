Stories
Gadsden VA Clinic Nurse receives Alabama’s Highest Nursing Honor
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Birmingham VA Health Care System Licensed Practical Nurse Cindy Jones worked on the frontline risking her own safety to the help take care of Veterans living in the Gadsden community.
Nurses at Birmingham VA Health Care System reunite Veteran with missing daughter
Three nurses from the Birmingham VA Health Care System went above and beyond the call of duty when they encountered a young female outside the building that needed their help.