Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program
Program Overview
The Birmingham VA Health Care System Physical Therapy Department offers a Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency Program that is accredited by the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education (ABPTRFE). This exciting and innovative program is designed to offer the recently licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy an opportunity to advance their knowledge and skills in the area of geriatric specialty practice in preparation for Geriatric Clinical Specialist (GCS) certification through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties (ABPTS).
Residents are employed full-time by the Birmingham VA Health Care System for the year long program and thus must be U.S. citizens. Clinical training consists of managing a caseload of patients with geriatric involvement, mentoring sessions with highly experienced clinical staff (2 to 4 hours/week), as well as a didactic curriculum component. Clinical training opportunities/rotations exist within the following clinical areas: Acute Care Medical/Surgical/ICU, Outpatient, Neuro Gait and Balance, Community Living Center Skilled Nursing Facility (CLC), Cardiac Rehabilitation and Home Health. Residents will also have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary patient rounds, journal clubs, in-service presentations, scholarly activity, and mentoring doctoral students.
Program Mission Statement
The program prepares qualified physical therapists for geriatric specialty practice who provide exceptional healthcare for the aging Veteran population. The faculty cultivates highly skilled independent clinical specialists utilizing diverse clinical experiences, meaningful mentorship, and comprehensive didactic education. This leads to the development of clinicians who are critical consumers of evidenced based research, consider the whole person while being mindful of the unique needs of the aging adult, value teaching & learning, and uphold the program’s core values.
Program Goals
1. To recruit and passionately mentor residents equipping them to deliver exemplary specialty rehabilitative care for the aging Veteran population.
2. Critically assess and appraise the current literature and integrate the latest relevant evidence into advanced geriatric practice.
3. Exhibit the skills and knowledge to be competent mentors, instructors and advocates of geriatric physical therapy practice.
4. To provide opportunities through direct patient care and specialty observation for residents to excel in geriatric practice for a diverse geriatric patient population and within a variety of practice settings.
5. To graduate caring and compassionate residents who are prepared and committed to pursue and obtain board-certification through ABPTS.
6. The Geriatric Physical Therapy Residency program will obtain full ABPTRFE accreditation.
7. The program will maintain financial stability and program sustainability.
Geriatric Residency Staff
Admission Requirements
- US citizen
- Applicant must have a degree from CAPTE accredited program
- Successful/satisfactorily completed National Physical Therapy Examination
- Applicant must obtain PT license prior to beginning the program (may be obtained from any state). A temporary license is sufficient to begin the program but the applicant must obtain their permanent license while in the program.
Application Procedures
- If you have or will meet requirements prior to residency start date you may apply using the APTA Residency/Fellowship Physical Therapist Centralized Application Services (RF-PTCAS). Should you have any other questions please contact dena.szajko@va.gov.