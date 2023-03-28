Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency

Program Goals and Objectives

The goals and objectives of this one-year residency are to:

1. Support excellence in interprofessional education.

a. The MHNP residents will engage in interprofessional collaboration to understand roles, responsibilities, and barriers to effective interprofessional team performance.

b. Program faculty and residents will practice interpersonal skills to enhance teamwork within interprofessional teams to promote ethical and safe Veteran-centric care.

2. Incorporate principles of Veteran-centric care into residency training.

a. Residents will define and analyze Veteran-centric approaches to whole health care.

b. Program faculty and residents will evaluate evidence-based findings to reflect, appraise, and modify practice in providing Veteran-centric care.

3. Enhance practice-based learning and improvement.

a. Program faculty will plan, implement, and evaluate residents’ intensive clinical experiences.

b. Residents will apply and evaluate practice-based learning and improvement to advance Veteran outcomes.

4. Promote professional and leadership development.

a. Residents will apply and analyze theories of leadership to deliver and sustain quality care for Veterans.

b. Program faculty and residents will examine responsivity and effectiveness of the Veteran health care system, identifying quality gaps.

Eligibility Requirements

· U.S. Citizen

· Recent graduate (within 12 months of program start date) from an accredited advanced practice psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner program

· ANCC certified as a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner (obtained by start of residency)

· Eligible for an Alabama nurse practitioner license

· The residency must be your first position serving as an NP in the same specialty as the program’s focus

· Proficient in written and spoken English

Residency Benefits

· Competitive stipend

· Comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, paid holidays, and health benefits

· Hiring preference for open positions at BVAHCS and other VA facilities upon completion of the residency

Application Timeline

· Applications accepted on a continual basis from October- February each year

· Interviews conducted: March-April

· Selection notifications: May

· Residency start: Late September

Application Requirements

· Curriculum vitae

· Personal statement (250 words or less) describing your aspirations for the residency program, your short-term and long-term career goals, and your interest in working with Veterans

· If selected for an interview, be prepared to submit three (3) letters of recommendations

For additional information and to apply, please contact:

Residency Program Director:

Dr. Jessica Richardson, DNP, CRNP, PMHNP-BC Jessica.richardson2@va.gov