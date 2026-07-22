Volunteer or donate
The Birmingham VA Health Care System is thankful for the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Volunteer or Donate
The Birmingham VA Health Care System is grateful for the continued support of volunteers, donors, and other community partners. Through this generosity we can supplement services and increase the quality of care to America’s heroes.
The Voluntary Service at the facility manages all volunteers, oversees donations, and facilitates community partnerships and related philanthropic engagement.
Monetary and non-monetary donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veterans. Just as the gift of time from a volunteer is needed, non-monetary items such as personal care items are also appreciated. Our list of needs changes often, so please contact us to discuss accepted donations before dropping anything off.
For a current list of needs or to donate, please visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_at_facility/ and select Alabama – Birmingham VA Medical Center
Volunteer Opportunities
Patient care:
- Ambassadors - Greet patients and visitors, and provide directions and assistance.
- Book Cart - Deliver books and magazines to patient rooms and waiting areas.
- Coffee Program - Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments to inpatients and outpatients.
- Drivers - Drive patients to and from their home to VA clinic appointments.
- Patient Escort Service - Escort patients to various clinics and appointments.
- Food and Nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-sized portions, and eat during mealtimes.
- Nursing Units – Distribute water to inpatients and assist nursing staff as needed.
- Recreation – Assist with arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and various activities.
Administrative support
- Office Assistant - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and data entry.
- Pharmacy – Assist in preparing prescriptions, stocking shelves and unpacking deliveries.
Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.
While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.
How to Become a Volunteer
Become a volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the hospital and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Coming from a variety of professions, physical abilities, cultural backgrounds, and schedule availability, we match volunteers to assignments that will have the most impact to allow us to extend and maximize services.
The onboarding process includes:
- Submitting a request to volunteer https://www.cdceportal.va.gov
- Being 18 years old (a youth program for students 15-17 is provided during the summer months when visitation and health / safety restrictions permit)
- Completing an application and attending orientation
- Completing all applicable screenings (such as a background and health screening)
The full onboarding process may take 2 - 3 weeks.
Volunteer assignments are limited at this time. After you submit a request to volunteer online a Voluntary Service team member will contact you to discuss available options.
The Voluntary Service office does oversee shadowing and observations by individuals NOT seeking academic credit for their time. Observers still must complete the full volunteer onboarding process prior to placement.
How to become a volunteer
By volunteering at a VA health care facility, you'll provide critical support to our nation's heroes.
To become a volunteer, fill out an application. Once completed, print the application, sign it, and send it by email to VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov, or through the U.S. Postal Service to:
Birmingham VA Health Care System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service) (135), Room 8109
700 19th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35233
You can also express your interest in volunteer opportunities with the Birmingham VA Health Care System by completing the Volunteer at a VA Facility Online Form.
A Voluntary Service Specialist will contact you to schedule an interview.
Volunteer qualifications
All volunteers must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Commit to a minimum of 100 hours of service
- Complete and submit the Volunteer Application and other associated forms
- Complete a health screening and tuberculosis (blood) test
- Complete fingerprinting and a special agency background check
- Complete a 30-day probationary period
Group volunteer opportunities (Business/Community Groups)
Your business or community group can make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. We host group volunteer opportunities at many of our facilities and can tailor a volunteer project that serves our Veterans, meets the needs and skills of your employees or group members, and helps us carry out our mission. Group volunteer opportunities may include:
- Playing bingo - Provide volunteers to call bingo. Your group needs to bring prizes or coupon books purchased at our Canteen.
- Throwing a party - Your group will provide the decorations and refreshments for group social events such as birthday parties, ice cream socials, holiday celebrations, and Veterans Day activities.
- Leading a craft project - Your volunteers will bring the supplies and instruct our Veterans with projects such as painting, pottery, or woodworking.
To get started, contact our Voluntary Service office at the location where you would like to volunteer.
Contact us
If you have questions about volunteering or donating, please send an email to VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov or call one of our Voluntary Service offices:
Birmingham VA Health Care System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service) Room 8109
Phone: (205) 933-4396
Volunteer qualifications
All volunteers must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Commit to a minimum of 100 hours of service
- Complete and submit the Volunteer Application and other associated forms
- Complete a health screening and tuberculosis (blood) test
- Complete fingerprinting and a special agency background check
Complete a 30-day probationary period.
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Complimentary Canteen meal vouchers during shifts of four or more hours
- Available parking at your volunteer facility
- Annual flu shots
- Job skills development
- Career exploration opportunities
- Contribute to the Veteran community
- Gain valuable experience in a health care setting
- Meet interesting people
- Earn community service hours towards school requirements
- Make a difference by giving back to others
- Service those who served – our Nation’s Veterans
How to Make Monetary Donation by Mail or Online
Monetary donations are used to support a variety of patient activities and services throughout the Birmingham VA Health Care System. All monetary donations are tax deductible and there are no administrative costs, so 100 percent of your donation will go directly to support the needs of Veteran patients. When making a monetary donation, please specify the donated fund account you would like to support.
The following are a few of the donated fund accounts that are always in need of support:
- All Purpose Account – Used to support a variety of patient needs and activities throughout the Birmingham VA Health Care System.
- Women’s Clinic Account – Used to support various women’s activities and gift distributions throughout the Birmingham VA Health Care System women’s events such as Mommy and me and baby showers.
- Homeless Veterans Account – Used to provide homeless and at-risk Veterans with meals, clothing, and emergent transportation resources.
- National Games Account – Used to pay for the transportation and lodging expenses for Veteran patients to attend the National VA Games such as the Winter Sports Clinic, Golden Age Games, Wheelchair Games, and Creative Arts Festival.
Please send a check payable to Birmingham VA Health Care System to the following address and list the donated fund account you would like to support in the “Memo” section of the check:
Birmingham VA Health Care System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service) (135)
700 19th Street South, Room 8109
Birmingham, AL 35233
To make a Monetary Donation Online
This will direct you to: Pay.gov VA Southeast Network: VISN 2 Donation Form, an online donation option that allows you to select from several accounts that are designated to support the specific needs of Veteran patients throughout the Birmingham VA Health Care System. Donations can be made by credit or debit card. Donations are made through the U.S. Department of Treasury Pay.gov website. A minimum of $5.00 is required for all online donations through E-Donate.
After you get to the Pay.gov website, click on “Continue to the Form” on the lower right. On the next page, select “Birmingham VA Health Care System” from the drop-down menu under “Facility.” Complete the required fields and select the account you want your donation to support from the drop-down menu under the “Program for Donation” field.
For more information about E-Donate, please call our Voluntary Service office at (205) 933-4396
Monetary donations are essential in providing supplemental services to our Veterans. Donated funds may be deposited in our general-purpose account for the benefit of Veterans, or may be specified for a particular area:
- General Purpose for the benefit of patients
- Hospice
- Blind Rehab
- Recreation Therapy
- Social Work / Homeless Program
- Mental Health
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
- Primary Care
- Community Based Outreach Clinics (CBOCs)
- Other programs not listed can receive specific (earmarked) donations too! Contact the CDCE office 205-933-4396 for information.
How to Donate
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail or in person. All donations are tax-deductible. The need for in-kind donations can vary, so please contact your local Voluntary Service office to get a listing of our current needs before dropping off a donation.
In addition to supporting the needs of Veteran patients, you'll enjoy the following benefits by donating to the Birmingham VA Health Care System:
- Support those who served
- All donations are tax deductible
- There are no administrative costs
- 100 percent of your donation will go to support the needs of Veterans patients
- Make a difference by giving back to others
- Your donation will pay for patient expenses outside the scope of the VA budget
Still have questions? Contact us
If you have questions about making a donation to the Birmingham VA Health Care System or you would like to schedule a time to drop of your donation, please send an email to VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov or call our Voluntary Service office:
Birmingham VA Health Care System – (205)-933-4396
You can also express your interest in donating to the Birmingham VA Health Care System by completing the Donate at a VA Facility Online Form.
To submit a request to volunteer or donate, visit
Direct questions to the Voluntary Service office at:
VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov
Birmingham VA Health Care System
Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service) Main Facility 7th Floor, Room 7315
Phone: (205) 933-4396
Onboarding forms for Voluntary Service
Please complete these forms only if you have received instructions from Voluntary Service, and return to VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov when complete.”
Onboarding forms for Voluntary Service for Volunteer Drivers
Please complete these driver forms ONLY if you are applying or renewing a driving assignment (including golf cart) and have been instructed by Voluntary Service to complete them. Return the forms to VHABIRVoluntaryService@va.gov
Veteran Wish Lists for Donations
Wish list for Veterans in Birmingham and surrounding areas
Wish list for Veterans in Huntsville and surrounding areas
Wish list for Veterans Creative Arts Program