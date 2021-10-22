Volunteer or donate
The Birmingham VA Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer or donate
Contact Voluntary Service at 205-933-8101 Ext. 334396
BVAHCS COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is located at the Birmingham VA Clinic at 2415 7th Avenue S., Birmingham, AL. Call 866-487-4243 or 205-558-4703 to schedule an appointment at any of our locations or walk-in Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Visit our vaccine information page
