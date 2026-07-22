Volunteer or Donate

The Birmingham VA Health Care System is grateful for the continued support of volunteers, donors, and other community partners. Through this generosity we can supplement services and increase the quality of care to America’s heroes.

The Voluntary Service at the facility manages all volunteers, oversees donations, and facilitates community partnerships and related philanthropic engagement.

Monetary and non-monetary donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veterans. Just as the gift of time from a volunteer is needed, non-monetary items such as personal care items are also appreciated. Our list of needs changes often, so please contact us to discuss accepted donations before dropping anything off.

For a current list of needs or to donate, please visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_at_facility/ and select Alabama – Birmingham VA Medical Center

Volunteer Opportunities

Patient care:

Ambassadors - Greet patients and visitors, and provide directions and assistance.

- Greet patients and visitors, and provide directions and assistance. Book Cart - Deliver books and magazines to patient rooms and waiting areas.

- Deliver books and magazines to patient rooms and waiting areas. Coffee Program - Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments to inpatients and outpatients.

- Prepare and serve coffee and refreshments to inpatients and outpatients. Drivers - Drive patients to and from their home to VA clinic appointments.

- Drive patients to and from their home to VA clinic appointments. Patient Escort Service - Escort patients to various clinics and appointments.

- Escort patients to various clinics and appointments. Food and Nutrition - Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-sized portions, and eat during mealtimes.

- Help patients select menu items, open containers, cut food into bite-sized portions, and eat during mealtimes. Nursing Units – Distribute water to inpatients and assist nursing staff as needed.

– Distribute water to inpatients and assist nursing staff as needed. Recreation – Assist with arts and crafts projects, bedside games, field trips, and various activities.

Administrative support

Office Assistant - Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and data entry.

- Type, file, answer phones, keep records, and data entry. Pharmacy – Assist in preparing prescriptions, stocking shelves and unpacking deliveries.

Other assignments not listed here may also be available. If you’re interested in volunteering, or if you have special skills to offer, please contact us so we can discuss how you can best help our Veterans.

While some volunteer assignments must be performed at specific times, most are flexible and can fit your schedule. We also have special short-term projects.