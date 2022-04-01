Birmingham Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Birmingham Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
First-time visitors or walk-ins
If you’re a first-time visitor, stop by during our office hours or call 205-212-3122 to discuss how we can help. Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Making an appointment
Call during our normal operating hours at 205-212-3122 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.
After you contact us, we’ll match you with a counselor. You can expect a return call within 1 to 2 business days, and we’ll schedule your first appointment within 2 to 10 business days. Anyone in crisis will have their needs addressed immediately.
Contacting us
You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737. Calling our main line after hours will automatically send you to the Vet Center Call Center.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
If you know you’ll miss an appointment, please notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
We’re located in suite 200 on the first and second floors of the building. The entrance to the Vet Center is just inside the main door of the building. Ring the doorbell and a staff member will open the door for you.
Parking
Free parking is available directly in front and around either side of our building. Accessible parking is available and marked.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The city of Hoover doesn’t offer local public transportation. Veterans may be able to obtain transportation through the DAV, VFW, or American Legion. Let us know if transportation is an issue for you, and we can help navigate barriers to obtaining services at the Vet Center. If you’re unable to come in person to the Vet Center, we offer telehealth visits as an option. Please call us at 205-212-3122.
In the spotlight at Birmingham Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
The Birmingham Mobile Vet Center
We use our Mobile Vet Center (MVC) to provide services and referrals at local community events. We also use our MVC during times of crisis or natural disasters to support affected communities.
Vet Centers can help you
Veterans tell their story on the services they received and how the Vet Center helped them in their healing process.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We also offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join your individual therapy sessions, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
We currently host a group for spouses and significant others every 2 weeks on Tuesdays, called Hope. To join that group, you’ll need to get a referral from a counselor. Contact us for more information.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We also offer bereavement counseling to any Gold Star family members. If you’re a Gold Star family member, we’re here for you, no matter how distant or recent your loss.
If you're a Veteran who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or a related identity, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We commonly address the following concerns:
- Anxiety or stress reactions, like PTSD
- Depression or lack of motivation
- Sleep difficulties, including sleep problems caused by shift work
- Anger, aggressive behavior, and reckless behaviors
- Overuse of alcohol or drugs
- Difficulties adjusting to civilian life following a deployment or activation
We have groups available to meet your needs, such as:
Tuesdays
- Hope (spouses and significant others group), meets every 2 weeks
- Beyond Deserts and Jungles (Vietnam PTSD group), meets weekly
- Battle Buddies (recreation group), meets weekly
Wednesdays
- Phoenix (male MST group), meets weekly
- PTSD support group (male only), meets weekly
Thursdays
- Genesis (female Veteran group), meets weekly
- Band of Warriors (post-Vietnam PTSD group), meets the first and third Thursdays of the month
To join these groups, you’ll need to get a referral from a counselor.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We have male and female counselors available to meet with you based on your preference. We also have a military sexual trauma group on Wednesdays for males only. To join, you’ll need to get a referral from a counselor.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We specialize in serving the unique needs of those who served, including:
- First responders
- Women Veterans
- Veterans of color
If we can't help, we’ll connect you with someone who can.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you’re feeling on edge and on guard, having trouble with sleep or motivation, or just feeling unlike yourself following a major event or critical incident, we can help. We’ll teach you tools to manage these problems and get back on track. Asking for help takes courage. We provide the private, comfortable setting with expert counselors to help you take that next step.
Learn more about PTSD treatment options
We also offer the following groups:
- Beyond Deserts and Jungles (Vietnam PTSD group)
- PTSD support group (male only)
- Band of Warriors (post-Vietnam PTSD group)
- Battle Buddies (recreation group)
To join these groups, you’ll need to get a referral from a counselor.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We know that completing military service can come with a variety of new challenges. Navigating the VA system and other benefits alone can be overwhelming. We can provide education and connection for:
- Enrollment in VA health care benefits
- Filing a military-related disability claim
- Connection to employment opportunities
- Using VA education benefits
- Using your VA home loan
- Connecting to state benefits and services
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We understand the unique experiences and needs of women Veterans. We'll work with you to find a counselor that fits your preferences, and can help you connect with other agencies as needed. We also have a women Veteran group that meets weekly on Thursdays. To join any group, you’ll need a referral from a counselor.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Unhealthy substance use often goes hand-in-hand with PTSD, depression, or stress. We can help you understand how problematic drinking, drug use, or gambling might be related to other stressors in your life. And we can teach you how to take control over your substance use.
We can also connect you to more intensive or comprehensive substance use treatment programs within VA or in our local community, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that searching for resources can be frustrating. Let us help you navigate through these challenges:
- How to activate VA medical benefits and enroll in care
- Where to file disability claims and other forms
- How to make the most of your VA education benefits
- How to use your VA home loan
- How to access VA burial benefits
We can also connect you to the local Veteran Service Officer in your town. Call us at 205-212-3122 to find out more.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We’re committed to functioning as a focal point where Veterans and community partners can connect and engage. We actively partner with:
- Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs
- Alabama Veteran
- Team Red, White & Blue
- Three Hots and a Cot
- Volunteer Lawyers Birmingham
- Central Alabama Veterans Collaborative (Facebook)
- Veterans Upward Bound
- Priority Veteran
- Alabama Workforce Innovation & Opportunity
- Alabama Career Center
Call 205-212-3122 if you or your organization is interested in learning more about ways to partner with us.
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.