Main location

Birmingham Vet Center

Address

400 Emery Drive
Suite 200
Hoover, AL 35244

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
The Birmingham Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Birmingham Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Birmingham Vet Center - Columbiana

Located at

Shelby County Courthouse
112 N Main Street
Columbiana, AL 35051

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Shelby County Courthouse

Birmingham Vet Center - Cullman

Located at

Cullman County Health Department
601 Logan Avenue S.W.
Cullman, AL 35055

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Cullman County Health Department

Birmingham Vet Center - Gadsden

Located at

Gadsden State Community College
600 Valley Street
Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Gadsden State Community College

Birmingham Vet Center - Tuscaloosa

Located at

Stillman College
3601 Stillman Boulevard
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Stillman College

Birmingham Mobile Vet Center

Phone

The Birmingham Mobile Vet Center

