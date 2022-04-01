Locations

Main location

Birmingham Vet Center Address 400 Emery Drive Suite 200 Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 205-212-3122 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Birmingham Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Birmingham Vet Center - Columbiana Located at Shelby County Courthouse 112 N Main Street Columbiana, AL 35051 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 205-212-3122 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Birmingham Vet Center - Cullman Located at Cullman County Health Department 601 Logan Avenue S.W. Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 205-212-3122 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Birmingham Vet Center - Gadsden Located at Gadsden State Community College 600 Valley Street Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 205-212-3122 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Birmingham Vet Center - Tuscaloosa Located at Stillman College 3601 Stillman Boulevard Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 205-212-3122 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Birmingham Mobile Vet Center Phone 205-212-3122

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.