Locations

Main location

Bismarck Vet Center Address 619 Riverwood Drive Suite 105 Bismarck, ND 58504 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-224-9751 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Bismarck Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Bismarck Vet Center - Dickinson Located at Stark County Courthouse 51 3rd Street E Dickinson, ND 58601 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-224-9751 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Bismarck Vet Center - Standing Rock Located at All Nations Veterans Cemetery 10191 Highway 6 McLaughlin, SD 57642 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 701-224-9751 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Bismarck Mobile Vet Center Phone 701-224-9751

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.