Locations

Main location

Bismarck Vet Center

Address

619 Riverwood Drive
Suite 105
Bismarck, ND 58504

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Bismarck Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Bismarck Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Bismarck Vet Center - Dickinson

Located at

Stark County Courthouse
51 3rd Street E
Dickinson, ND 58601

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Front view of the Stark County, ND, Courthouse

Bismarck Vet Center - Standing Rock

Located at

All Nations Veterans Cemetery
10191 Highway 6
McLaughlin, SD 57642

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Standing Rock CAP location.

Bismarck Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Bismarck MVC at MHA Nation

Vet Centers in other areas

