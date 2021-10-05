About us
At VA Black Hills Health Care System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About VA Black Hills Health Care System
The VA Black Hills Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care and trains America’s future health care providers.
Health care and services
VA Black Hills Health Care System provides primary and secondary medical and surgical care, along with Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) services, extended nursing home care and psychiatric inpatient services for Veterans residing in South Dakota, portions of Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. Care is delivered through the Fort Meade and Hot Springs VA Medical Centers, as well as through a number of community based outpatient and rural outreach clinics.
VA Black Hills Health Care System supports services at the Black Hills National Cemetery and the Veterans Outreach Centers (Vet Center) in Rapid City. VA Black Hills has sharing agreements with Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota Army National Guard, and many other community partners.
Community-Based Care
In addition to facilities in Fort Meade and Hot Springs South Dakota, services are offered in several communities. Services are located in:
-
Rapid City, South Dakota
-
McLaughlin/Eagle Butte, South Dakota
-
Pierre, South Dakota
-
Pine Ridge, South Dakota
-
Rosebud, South Dakota
-
Winner, South Dakota
-
Gordon, Nebraska
-
Scottsbluff, Nebraska
-
Newcastle, Wyoming
Teaching and learning
Fort Meade VA Medical Center and Hot Springs VA Medical Center are general medicine, pharmacy and mental health teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- Hot Springs VA Medical Center is recognized by the National Park Service as a historic landmark. It opened in 1907 as Battle Mountain Sanitarium.
- Fort Meade VA Medical Center is adjacent to the Fort Meade National Cemetery, which is managed by the Black Hills National Cemetery.
- We have agreements to share space and resources with Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota National Guard.
- Between March and June 2020, we conducted more than 670 telehealth appointments.
- We offer 38 specialty services though VA Video Connect, our telehealth program.