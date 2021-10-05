About VA Black Hills Health Care System

The VA Black Hills Health Care System provides you with outstanding health care and trains America’s future health care providers.

Health care and services

VA Black Hills Health Care System provides primary and secondary medical and surgical care, along with Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) services, extended nursing home care and psychiatric inpatient services for Veterans residing in South Dakota, portions of Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. Care is delivered through the Fort Meade and Hot Springs VA Medical Centers, as well as through a number of community based outpatient and rural outreach clinics.

VA Black Hills Health Care System supports services at the Black Hills National Cemetery and the Veterans Outreach Centers (Vet Center) in Rapid City. VA Black Hills has sharing agreements with Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota Army National Guard, and many other community partners.

Community-Based Care

In addition to facilities in Fort Meade and Hot Springs South Dakota, services are offered in several communities. Services are located in:

Rapid City, South Dakota

McLaughlin/Eagle Butte, South Dakota

Pierre, South Dakota

Pine Ridge, South Dakota

Rosebud, South Dakota

Winner, South Dakota

Gordon, Nebraska

Scottsbluff, Nebraska

Newcastle, Wyoming

Learn more about VISN 23

Teaching and learning

Fort Meade VA Medical Center and Hot Springs VA Medical Center are general medicine, pharmacy and mental health teaching hospitals that provide a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Hot Springs VA Medical Center is recognized by the National Park Service as a historic landmark. It opened in 1907 as Battle Mountain Sanitarium.

Fort Meade VA Medical Center is adjacent to the Fort Meade National Cemetery, which is managed by the Black Hills National Cemetery.

We have agreements to share space and resources with Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota National Guard.

Between March and June 2020, we conducted more than 670 telehealth appointments.

We offer 38 specialty services though VA Video Connect, our telehealth program.

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports