Mission and Vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Black Hills Health Care System empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive healthcare experience.

Who we serve

We provide health care services in the western United States, serving an area that includes South Dakota and portions of Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. Facilities include our Fort Meade VA Medical Center and our Hot Springs VA Medical Center in South Dakota; and community-based outpatient clinics in South Dakota, Nebraska, and Wyoming.