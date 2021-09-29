Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Chaplains care for Veterans and their family members on both an inpatient and outpatient basis. Whether seeking outpatient treatment, short-term hospitalization, or extended care, Veterans have spiritual support available through each step of their journey. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious Veterans alike with services such as:

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Provisions of Religious Ceremonies

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

Sunday worship services are held weekly at both our Fort Meade and Hot Springs campuses.

Native American Sweat Lodge ceremonies are also performed onsite at both facilities. (Medical Clearance is Required to Attend)

Please contact Chaplain Service at (605) 347-2511, ext. 17659 in Fort Meade, or (605) 745-2000, ext. 22048 in Hot Springs for more information.

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

Chaplains are available onsite at Fort Meade, Monday through Sunday, 0730-1600.

Chaplains are available onsite at Hot Springs, Sunday through Friday, 0630-1500.

Chaplains are available on an on-call basis 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

To reach a Chaplain, call:

Fort Meade 605-347-2511, ext. 17659 or

Hot Springs 605-745-2000, ext. 22048.