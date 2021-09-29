Chaplain services
VA Black Hills Health Care System chaplains serve all Veterans. Chaplains are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional counsel and care as you struggle with some of life’s toughest questions and decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Chaplains care for Veterans and their family members on both an inpatient and outpatient basis. Whether seeking outpatient treatment, short-term hospitalization, or extended care, Veterans have spiritual support available through each step of their journey. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious Veterans alike with services such as:
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Provisions of Religious Ceremonies
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
Sunday worship services are held weekly at both our Fort Meade and Hot Springs campuses.
Native American Sweat Lodge ceremonies are also performed onsite at both facilities. (Medical Clearance is Required to Attend)
Please contact Chaplain Service at (605) 347-2511, ext. 17659 in Fort Meade, or (605) 745-2000, ext. 22048 in Hot Springs for more information.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
Chaplains are available onsite at Fort Meade, Monday through Sunday, 0730-1600.
Chaplains are available onsite at Hot Springs, Sunday through Friday, 0630-1500.
Chaplains are available on an on-call basis 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
To reach a Chaplain, call:
Fort Meade 605-347-2511, ext. 17659 or
Hot Springs 605-745-2000, ext. 22048.