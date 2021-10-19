It’s Flu Shot Season

Fall has arrived. Now is the time to start thinking about your reasons to get a flu shot. And if you have questions or need help deciding, take a look at the VA’s new flu vaccine interactive tool.

Call: 1-877-339-6837 for an appointment, or get your vaccine at your regularly scheduled appointment with your primary care provider.

Fort Meade:

When: Mondays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (By appointment only)

Where: Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic (please note “drive-thru only” to decrease foot traffic in the facility)

Hot Springs:

When: Fridays from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (By appointment only)

Where: Drive Thru

Rapid City:

When: Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Flu Shot Blitz Days:

Saturday, October 30th from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

(By appointment only)

Call: 1-877-339-6837 for an appointment