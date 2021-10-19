It's Flu Shot Season
Get the FLU SHOT, not the flu.
- When
-
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021 1:00 p.m.
–
Friday, Dec 31, 3:00 p.m. MST
- Where
-
Fort Meade, Hot Springs, and Rapid City campuses
VA Black Hills , SD
It’s Flu Shot Season
Fall has arrived. Now is the time to start thinking about your reasons to get a flu shot. And if you have questions or need help deciding, take a look at the VA’s new flu vaccine interactive tool.
Call: 1-877-339-6837 for an appointment, or get your vaccine at your regularly scheduled appointment with your primary care provider.
Fort Meade:
When: Mondays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (By appointment only)
Where: Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic (please note “drive-thru only” to decrease foot traffic in the facility)
Hot Springs:
When: Fridays from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (By appointment only)
Where: Drive Thru
Rapid City:
When: Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
Flu Shot Blitz Days:
Saturday, October 30th from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
(By appointment only)
Call: 1-877-339-6837 for an appointment