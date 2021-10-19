 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

It's Flu Shot Season

happy people who have received their flu vaccination

Get the FLU SHOT, not the flu.

When
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021 1:00 p.m. –
Friday, Dec 31, 3:00 p.m. MST
Where

Fort Meade, Hot Springs, and Rapid City campuses

VA Black Hills , SD

It’s Flu Shot Season

Fall has arrived. Now is the time to start thinking about your reasons to get a flu shot. And if you have questions or need help deciding, take a look at the VA’s new flu vaccine interactive tool.

Call:  1-877-339-6837 for an appointment, or get your vaccine at your regularly scheduled appointment with your primary care provider. 

Fort Meade:

When: Mondays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. (By appointment only)

Where: Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic (please note “drive-thru only” to decrease foot traffic in the facility)

Hot Springs:

When:  Fridays from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.  (By appointment only)

Where:  Drive Thru

Rapid City:

When:  Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Flu Shot Blitz Days:

Saturday, October 30th from 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

(By appointment only)

Call:  1-877-339-6837 for an appointment

See all events
Last updated: