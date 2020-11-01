Health services

Our Mission is to provide the appropriate range of effective clinical services to meet the physical, emotional, psychological, and spiritual needs of those entrusted to our care. Our goal is to help you learn how to cope with life stressors without the use of alcohol or drugs; and to assist you acquiring relapse prevention skills.

The residential ADS program is an 8 week intense program within the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (Domiciliary).

Services Provided:

Female specific services

OEF/OIF specific programming

Co-morbid conditions

Individual and group therapy

Behavioral treatment groups

Motivational counseling

Integrated therapy for substance Use Disorder/Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

12 Step Facilitation

Cognitive Behavior Therapy for relapse prevention

Criteria: Veterans of all eras are eligible for the Residential Substance Abuse Program. Veterans must be willing to actively participate in their treatment. A phone screen will be conducted to see if the Veteran meets criteria specific for the Hot Springs program.

