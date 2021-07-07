Caregiver support
VA Black Hills ealth care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Steve Deming, Caregiver Support Coordinator
605-347-2511 Ext 17071
steven.deming@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Black Hills Health Care System
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Black Hills caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Western South Dakota region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 1-855-260-3274
Services for family Caregivers of Veterans
The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC) is expanding to all eras.
Expansion rolls out in two phases beginning with eligible Veterans who served on or before May 7, 1975, and phase two, beginning October 1, 2022, will include eligible Veterans who served between May 7, 1975, and September 11, 2001.
PCAFC, which prior to this expansion was only available for eligible Post-9/11 Veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty, provides resources, education, support, a financial stipend, health insurance, and beneficiary travel to caregivers of eligible Veterans.
Veterans with a 70% service-connected disability who served either on or after September 11, 2001, or on or before May 7, 1975, and are in need of Caregivers Support should contact their local Caregivers Support Coordinator, or visit https://www.caregiver.va.gov for more information.
Questions?
Have questions about VA Caregiver Support Services? Contact VA's Caregiver Support Line (1-855-260-3274) or your local Caregiver Support Coordinator for assistance.