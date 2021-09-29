 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Mental health care

VA Black Hills Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

VA Fort Meade Medical Center:  1-800-743-1070 Ext. 17069 (PTSD Ext. 17449)

VA Hot Springs Medical Center: 1-800-764-5370 Ext 22021 (PTSD Ext. 22883)

Rapid City Community Based Outpatient Clinic: 1-605-718-1095 Ext. 33055

Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

24/7 Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Care we provide at VA Black Hills health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

  • VA mental health services

    Learn more about VA mental health services for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST), depression, grief, anxiety, and other needs. You can use some services even if you’re not enrolled in VA health care.

  • Homeless Veteran care at VA Black Hills

    Care and resources for homeless Veterans and Veterans at risk of homelessness.

  • Caregiver support at VA Black Hills

    Training, educational resources, and tools to help Veteran caregivers take care of their families.

  • PTSD/Trauma

    Here at VA Black Hills Health Care System, we realize that not all wounds are visible, and our Mental Health Program provides consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact the emotional well-being and behavior of our veterans and their families. Veterans of all eras and both sexes can be affected by military trauma. We offer both residential and outpatient programs.

Last updated: