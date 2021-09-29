Mental health care
VA Black Hills Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
Connect with a care coordinator
VA Fort Meade Medical Center: 1-800-743-1070 Ext. 17069 (PTSD Ext. 17449)
VA Hot Springs Medical Center: 1-800-764-5370 Ext 22021 (PTSD Ext. 22883)
Rapid City Community Based Outpatient Clinic: 1-605-718-1095 Ext. 33055
Hours of Operation: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
24/7 Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1
Care we provide at VA Black Hills health care
The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:
- Psychiatry
- Psychology
- Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness
- Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
- Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.