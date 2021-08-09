PTSD/Trauma

Bio-feedback

Biofeedback can help veterans learn how their bodies react to stressors that affect the autonomic nervous system and trigger the “fight or flight” responses seen in those with PTSD. The ultimate goal of biofeedback therapy is to allow individuals to increase their awareness about what happens to their body when under stress and feeling anxious. This can allow for the development of coping tools that bring stress and anxiety under control.



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia

Sleep disturbance, one of the most widely reported symptoms after psychological trauma. Using CBT for insomnia, we can explore thinking patterns and behaviors to find the roots of your insomnia problems and resolve issues that continue to cause you distress



ISTEP Groups

Is a psycho-educational group that reviews CPT concepts and continues to examine how

trauma impacted your beliefs about yourself, others and the world in the following areas:

safety, trust, power/control, esteem and intimacy.



Skills based, Strengths Approach and Recovery oriented groups

The Strengths Approach does not focus primarily on symptoms, problems or diagnoses, but looks at each veteran more holistically and focuses on and amplifies the “well” part of each veteran. Veterans are encouraged to identify and utilize inner strengths in their environment to rebound from difficulties and create the life that they want.

Family Group

Because the symptoms of PTSD and other trauma reactions change how a trauma survivor feels and acts, traumatic experiences that happen to one member of a family can affect everyone else in the family. This psycho-education, skills based support group, helps family members learn about trauma, its effects on the veteran, their family, development of coping strategies and emphasizes the need for self care.

Women’s Retreat

Consistent with a holistic approach to treatment and the rural locality of the BHHCS, the PCT program offers a Semi-Annual Women's Retreat for Women Veterans (all Eras) and female family members of veterans that have been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Participants are educated about the frequently debilitating symptoms of PTSD and the disorder’s possible effect on the family. Retreat participants are encouraged to examine problem areas in their lives. Significant emphasis is placed on development of healthier coping skills/strategies and exploring various techniques that might increase self -management of symptoms. Seating is limited. Pre-registrations are required. Because of recent funding and logistical challenges, we will not be able to offer a retreat in Spring 2014. We hope to announce the dates for the Fall 2014 retreat in July 2014. If you have additional questions please contact the PCT program at 720-7449.