Fort Meade VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741-1002
Directions
Main phone: 605-347-2511
Mental health clinic: 605-347-2511
Hot Springs VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
500 North Fifth Street
Hot Springs, SD 57747-1480
Directions
Main phone: 605-745-2000
Mental health clinic: 605-347-2511
Health clinic locations

Gordon VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
300 East 8th Street
Gordon, NE 69343-1123
Directions
Main phone: 605-745-2000 x22549
McLaughlin VA Clinic

24348 Fox Ridge Road, The Rooks Building
Eagle Butte, SD 57625-8507
Directions
Main phone: 605-490-1207
Mission VA Clinic

153 South Main Street
Mission, SD 57555
Directions
Main phone: 605-856-2295
Newcastle VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1124 Washington Boulevard
Newcastle, WY 82701-2972
Directions
Main phone: 605-745-2000 x22797
Pierre VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1615 North Harrison, Suite 20
Pierre, SD 57501-2383
Directions
Main phone: 605-945-1710
Pine Ridge VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
Hospital Road-Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
Pine Ridge, SD 57770
Directions
Main phone: 605-867-2393
Rapid City VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
3625 5th Street, Suite 100
Rapid City, SD 57701-6008
Directions
Main phone: 605-718-1095
Mental health clinic: 605-347-2511
Scottsbluff VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
601 5th Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361-3581
Directions
Main phone: 308-225-5330
Mental health clinic: 605-347-2511
Wessington Springs VA Clinic

Facility Closed
602 1st Street Northeast
Wessington Springs, SD 57382-2166
Directions
Main phone: 605-945-1710
Winner VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
660 West 2nd Street
Winner, SD 57580-1218
Directions
Main phone: 605-842-2443
