Locations
Main locations
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741-1002
Main phone: 605-347-2511
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
500 North Fifth Street
Hot Springs, SD 57747-1480
Main phone: 605-745-2000
Health clinic locations
Gordon VA Clinic
300 East 8th Street
Gordon, NE 69343-1123
Main phone: 605-745-2000 x22549
McLaughlin VA Clinic
24348 Fox Ridge Road, The Rooks Building
Eagle Butte, SD 57625-8507
Main phone: 605-490-1207
Mission VA Clinic
153 South Main Street
Mission, SD 57555
Main phone: 605-856-2295
Newcastle VA Clinic
1124 Washington Boulevard
Newcastle, WY 82701-2972
Main phone: 605-745-2000 x22797
Pierre VA Clinic
1615 North Harrison, Suite 20
Pierre, SD 57501-2383
Pine Ridge VA Clinic
Hospital Road-Pine Ridge Indian Reservation
Pine Ridge, SD 57770
Main phone: 605-867-2393
Rapid City VA Clinic
3625 5th Street, Suite 100
Rapid City, SD 57701-6008
Main phone: 605-718-1095
Scottsbluff VA Clinic
601 5th Avenue
Scottsbluff, NE 69361-3581
Main phone: 308-225-5330
Wessington Springs VA Clinic
602 1st Street Northeast
Wessington Springs, SD 57382-2166
Winner VA Clinic
660 West 2nd Street
Winner, SD 57580-1218
Main phone: 605-842-2443