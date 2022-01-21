Campus map

From the southeast (Rapid City)

Take Interstate-90 west to U.S. Route 14 west for 25.7 miles. Take Exit 32 Sturgis onto Junction Avenue for 1.6 miles. Turn right on State Route 34 for 2.2 miles. Turn right on Comanche Road and the medical center is located directly ahead.

From the west

Take 1-90 east toward U.S. Route 14 east/U.S. Route 85 south. Take Exit 30 Sturgis/Deadwood/Lead. Turn left on the I-90 business loop for 1.3 miles. Continue on State Route 34 for 2.2 miles. Turn right on Comanche Road and the medical center is located directly ahead.

From the north

Take U.S. Route 212 to State Route 79 south. Turn right on State Route 34 for 1.6 miles. Turn left on Comanche Road and the medical center is located directly ahead.

From the east

Take U.S. Route 34 and turn left on Comanche Road. The medical center is located directly ahead.