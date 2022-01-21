Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
-
From the southeast (Rapid City)
Take Interstate-90 west to U.S. Route 14 west for 25.7 miles. Take Exit 32 Sturgis onto Junction Avenue for 1.6 miles. Turn right on State Route 34 for 2.2 miles. Turn right on Comanche Road and the medical center is located directly ahead.
From the west
Take 1-90 east toward U.S. Route 14 east/U.S. Route 85 south. Take Exit 30 Sturgis/Deadwood/Lead. Turn left on the I-90 business loop for 1.3 miles. Continue on State Route 34 for 2.2 miles. Turn right on Comanche Road and the medical center is located directly ahead.
From the north
Take U.S. Route 212 to State Route 79 south. Turn right on State Route 34 for 1.6 miles. Turn left on Comanche Road and the medical center is located directly ahead.
From the east
Take U.S. Route 34 and turn left on Comanche Road. The medical center is located directly ahead.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741
Intersection: Comanche Road and Fourth Street
Coordinates: 44°24'45.08"N 103°28'29.51"W