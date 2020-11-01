Operating status
VA Black Hills health care
facility operating statuses and emergency information.
Facility operating statuses
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Gordon VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Newcastle VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Pierre VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Pine Ridge VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Rapid City VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Scottsbluff VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Winner VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.