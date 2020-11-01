Operating status

 Skip to Content
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Gordon VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
McLaughlin VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Mission VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Newcastle VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Pierre VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Pine Ridge VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Rapid City VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Scottsbluff VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.
Wessington Springs VA Clinic
Facility Closed
This facility is currently closed. Please review our other locations for available facilities.
Winner VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
We are open for appointments only (no walk-ins). You must wear a mask while in the facility. Virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255 select 1

24-hour nurse: 877-339-6837

Change your appointment: 877-339-6837

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 800-743-1070, ext. 7264 or 7224 (Fort Meade) 800-764-5370, ext. 92491 (Hot Springs)

Pharmacy refill: 855-560-1719

Staff locator: 605-720-7090 (Fort Meade) 605-745-2018 (Hot Springs)

Telephone care: 800-743-1070, ext. 7347 (Fort Meade) 800-764-5370 (Hot Springs)