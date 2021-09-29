Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines at a VA Black Hills health care facility.
About Our Pharmacies
The VA Black Hills pharmacies at Fort Meade and Hot Springs process hundreds of prescriptions daily. Many of these prescriptions are filled by the Central Mailout Pharmacy (CMOP). Prescriptions may be refilled by phone, online and RX Refill app options.
Remember
Please order your refills 2 weeks before you run out. They will be mailed from CMOP.
Please note that no prescription is automatically ordered. All prescriptions must be requested. Only you, your caregiver or your health care provider may request medication for you.
Please be sure to see the pharmacist at your next scheduled appointment with your provider.
Refill your prescriptions
Your VA health care benefits include prescription medicines and medical supplies prescribed by your VA health care team.
Be sure to order your refills at least 10 days before your supply runs out.
We mail most prescription refills through the U.S. Postal Service. For medicines that need to be kept refrigerated, or certain types of medical supplies, we may send your order through FedEx or UPS.
Online refills
With our VA Prescription Refill and Tracking tool, you can refill your VA prescriptions, track their delivery, and create lists to organize your medicines.
Refill on your Mobile Device
The Rx Refill mobile application (app) allows Veterans to request refills of their refillable VA-issued prescriptions, track VA prescription deliveries, view VA prescription history from the convenience of their mobile device. Following this link to download the app. https://mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill
Phone refills (automated refill line)
855-560-1719
877-339-6837 (toll free from outside the South Dakota area)
- Dial 1-855-560-1719
The call must be from a touch tone phone
-
Listen to and follow carefully the recorded instructions.
-
First you will be asked for the location from which the prescription was issued. Press (2) for Hot Springs or (3) for Fort Meade (a prescription number starting with 1, 2 or 3 is from Hot Springs; on starting with 4, 5 or 6 is from Fort Meade).
-
You will be asked to enter your entire social security number and then to verify the number is entered correctly.
-
If calling for a refill, press (1). If calling to check the status of a refill, press (2).
-
Enter the prescription (Rx) number. You will find in on your refill mail-in slip or on the prescription label. Use numbers only (e.g. for Rx: 1234567A, enter 1234567).
-
After entering the Rx number, push the (#) button (e.g. 1234567#)
-
The recording will then give you refill status information (e.g. “This medication is refillable and will be mailed to you as soon as possible.”). Note: Stay on the line until all transactions on that prescription are completed.
-
If ordering more than one medication, you will need to wait until the next step for entering the next prescription.
Mail refills
Mail back the refill request form that comes with your prescription to the provided address.
Note: Please don’t drop off the form at the pharmacy when you pick up your new prescription. We can’t process refill requests on the same day that new prescriptions are picked up.
Pick up new prescriptions
You can pick up new prescription orders at one of our VA Black Hills health care pharmacies.
We ask that you don't try to refill prescriptions in person, so our pharmacists can focus on providing care to Veterans with urgent needs and new prescriptions. Refills are only available online, by phone or mail.
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
Outpatient pharmacy
Building 113
First floor
Map of Fort Meade campus
Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT
Wednesday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
Outpatient pharmacy
Building 12
G floor
Map of Hot Springs campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Contact us with questions about your prescriptions
Pharmacy support
Phone: 877-339-6837
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
Safely dispose of your medicine
Drop off your expired or unwanted medicine at a MedSafe box. Disposing of your medicines safely can help protect other people as well as the environment.
You can find the large blue MedSafe boxes at:
- Fort Meade campus, Outpatient Pharmacy, First floor
- Hot Springs campus, Outpatient Pharmacy, G floor