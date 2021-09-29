About Our Pharmacies

The VA Black Hills pharmacies at Fort Meade and Hot Springs process hundreds of prescriptions daily. Many of these prescriptions are filled by the Central Mailout Pharmacy (CMOP). Prescriptions may be refilled by phone, online and RX Refill app options.

Remember

Please order your refills 2 weeks before you run out. They will be mailed from CMOP.

Please note that no prescription is automatically ordered. All prescriptions must be requested. Only you, your caregiver or your health care provider may request medication for you.

Please be sure to see the pharmacist at your next scheduled appointment with your provider.