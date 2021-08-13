Connect with a care coordinator

For new or established patients contact the Call Center to schedule an appointment at 1-877-339-6837.

Location: Fort Meade Waiting Room 3, Hot Springs Building 12 Room 106, Rapid City Clinic 1st Floor.

Care we provide at VA Black Hills health care

Comprehensive hearing examinations

Compensation and Pension examinations

Hearing aid fittings and repairs

Balance evaluations

Tinnitus assessments and cochlear implant management

Audiologists are licensed healthcare professionals who care for Veterans and Service Members through the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of hearing disorders to include hearing loss, balance impairment and tinnitus. Audiologists counsel patients and families regarding good hearing health practices and advise them on appropriate management strategies.

Audiologists use comprehensive diagnostic audiology tests to assess the hearing of VHA audiology patients. If, upon review of these test results, a hearing loss is determined to be present, the Audiologist will discuss with the patient the best treatment options. VA Black Hills Audiology has access to the most current, state of the art technologies to include: hearing aids, personal amplifiers, assistive technologies, and cochlear implants.