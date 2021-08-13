Connected Health

Communicate with your health care team online!

You can now take advantage of online communication with your VA health care teams. Secure Messaging, a feature of the My HealtheVet website, is a safe and secure, electronic mail system that allows you to communicate non-urgent, non-emergency health-related information with your VA health care team.

Some uses of Secure Messaging include:

Getting test results and health information

Requesting medical appointments

Resolving hearing aid issues

Prescription questions

You will find that with Secure Messaging you will not have to sit on hold or play phone-tag with your health care team. Secure Messaging does not replace the telephone; rather it complements the telephone and helps increase communication opportunities between patients and health care teams.

All you have to do to take advantage of Secure Messaging is to have Internet access and then go to www.myhealth.va.gov and set up your own account on My HealtheVet - registering as a "VA Patient."

Next, complete the In-Person Authentication process during your next trip to any of our VA Black Hills Health Care System locations.

Finally, after you have been authenticated login to your My HealtheVet account, select Secure Messaging, read the terms and conditions of use along with the privacy statement and then select "Opt-in." That is it, you are ready to go!

Remember, that with Secure Messaging your VA health care information is safe, secure and protected! So save yourself time in the future and take advantage of Secure Messaging to communicate with your health care team!