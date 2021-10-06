COVID-19 vaccines
VA is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility.
Get more information about COVID-19 vaccines at VA.
We are working to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as quickly as possible.
Easier access to vaccines and more people eligible
Congress has passed a law which allows us to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:
- Veterans
- Spouse of a Veteran
- Caregivers of a Veteran
- Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits
If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, to save time when you arrive. While at VA you will need to wear a face mask, and physical distancing measures will be in place. For more about vaccinations at VA, visit: www.va.gov/covidvaccine.
Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.
Call the clinic to schedule your appointment to receive the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 1-877-339-6837.