COVID-19 vaccines

VA is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines, as authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Supply varies by facility.

 Get more information about COVID-19 vaccines at VA.

We are working to vaccinate as many eligible individuals as quickly as possible.

Easier access to vaccines and more people eligible

Congress has passed a law which allows us to offer COVID-19 vaccines to the following groups who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:

  • Veterans
  • Spouse of a Veteran
  • Caregivers of a Veteran
  • Recipients of Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs (CHAMPVA) benefits

If you don't receive care at VA, we encourage you to pre-register online at least one hour before you go, to save time when you arrive. While at VA you will need to wear a face mask, and physical distancing measures will be in place. For more about vaccinations at VA, visit: www.va.gov/covidvaccine.

Note: Your employer, pharmacy, or local public health officials may offer you a COVID-19 vaccine. We encourage you to take the first opportunity you have to get a vaccine at the most convenient location for you.

Call the clinic to schedule your appointment to receive the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine. 1-877-339-6837.

