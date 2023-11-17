The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes who died at 33 of an auto-immune disease. His family was awestruck by the clinical skills, caring and compassion of the nurses who cared for him. They created this national award to honor his memory and thank nurses everywhere. The DAISY Award is presented bimonthly to one nurse in the Black Hills VA and Outpatient Clinics who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care. Nomination forms can be found throughout Black Hills Health Care System Main Campuses and Outpatient Clinics in Fort Meade, Hot Springs, Rapid City, or use the form below.