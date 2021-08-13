Medical Foster Homes

When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster Home (MFH) program is here to help. Medical Foster Home (MFH), through partnering with Home Based Primary Care provides an alternative to nursing home placement. It provides an alternative to a Veteran who may be chronically or terminally ill with limited social support by offering a home and family setting for their long term care needs.