 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Medical Foster Homes

When living at home becomes difficult, most people would rather remain in a home-like setting than move to a nursing home. In moments like this, the VA Medical Foster Home (MFH) program is here to help. Medical Foster Home (MFH), through partnering with Home Based Primary Care provides an alternative to nursing home placement. It provides an alternative to a Veteran who may be chronically or terminally ill with limited social support by offering a home and family setting for their long term care needs.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

The Benefits 

  • Maintains the Veteran in a safe / therapeutic environment
  • Provides an alternative to living alone
  • Provides long term care in the home, including end of life care
  • Offers personal care in a home setting
  • Provides support through Home Based Primary Care  

Contact with care coordinator

Medical Foster Home Coordinator
Galen Britain, CSW-PIP
605-745-2000 x22347

Medical Foster Home Environment

  • Private/semi private rooms
  • Caring relationship within the home
  • 24-hour supervision
  • Choice
  • Flexible daily routine
  • Stable and safe home setting
  • Pets (optional)
  • Three meals/snacks daily
  • Socialization and recreation
  • Personalized care
  • Medication management
  • Other care and support as needed
Download program brochure (PDF)
Download an application to become a Medical Foster Home caregiver (PDF)
Last updated: