Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center or Hot Springs VA Medical Center and elsewhere in the VA Black Hills Healthcare System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

VA Black Hills is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a physician with Fort Meade VA Medical Center or Hot Springs VA Medical Center, where we respect the physical, psychological, and spiritual health of our Veterans. For more information, please call our recruiter at 605-720-7380.

Internships, residencies, and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with VA Black Hills

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Black Hills health care, please call Human Resources at 605-347-2511 or 605-745-2000. We suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve. Learn more about our needs and about Veterans Integrated Service Network 23 (VISN 23).