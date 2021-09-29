VA Black Hills Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency in partnership with South Dakota State University College of Nursing

The Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Residency is an educational partnership between VA Black Hills Health Care System and South Dakota State University School of Nursing in collaboration with VA’s Office of Academic Affiliations(OAA).

This one-year residency is available annually and is based on full time employment as a trainee within VA and is designed for NP graduates who hope to practice in the Veterans Health System.

Mission Statement: To prepare newly graduated nurse practitioner to be well trained, competent, and compassionate primary care providers.

Philosophy: VA BHHCS primary mission is to provide the Veterans of Western South Dakota the best possible care. By providing the next generation of nurse practitioners a quality educational experience, we are fulfilling this mission.

Goals

Develop quality evidence-based providers. Encourage compassionate care givers. Expose new nurse practitioner graduates to the benefits of a career with VA in the care of Veterans.

Application Qualifications

A current, full, active and unrestricted RN license.

A current unrestricted NP license and furnishing license, in South Dakota, or proof of pending license(s) application(s) (all Residents must receive state licensure within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).

If applicant already holds an NP license, should have a DEA license or proof of pending application by start date

AANP or ANCC board certification or proof of pending application to sit for board certification (all Residents must receive board certification within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).

Current BLS certification. Graduation from a Family Nurse Practitioner or Adult-Gerontology Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Program 12 months prior to the start of the program.

US Citizen or Naturalized US Citizen and proficiency in written and spoken English Completion of the following by program start: drug screen, background investigation, lab and physical exam, tuberculosis skin testing, Hep B vaccination.

Application requirements

** Please note that due to COVID-19 Pandemic- special consideration in regard to deadlines and or requirements for program graduation/ completion, transcripts, potential start dates, and licensure expectations will be considered based on individual needs. If you or your program has been delayed by the pandemic and would like to be considered for the program, please contact the program director. **