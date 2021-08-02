Psychology Doctoral Internship Program in Health Service Psychology
About the Internship Program
The psychology doctoral internship at VA Black Hills Health Care System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is scheduled for the academic training year of 2027.
Intern candidates must be United States citizens who are currently enrolled as advanced doctoral students in a Clinical or Counseling Psychology program. Please note that residents and legal aliens are not eligible for funded internship positions. Only students in programs accredited by the American Psychological Association are eligible. No slots are pre allocated to any graduate program, and multiple candidates can be accepted from any one graduate program. The VA Black Hills Health Care System Psychology Doctoral Internship Program in Health Service Psychology offers training only for full-time positions; part-time positions are not available.
Eligibility
There are several important eligibility requirements for participating in Psychology Training in the VA. Applicants are strongly encouraged to review the document linked here prior to applying. The document provides specific information regarding eligibility requirements and information regarding the process of being appointed to a VA position following the selection process.
Link to Eligibility Requirements
Internship applicants also must meet these criteria to be considered for any VA Psychology Internship Program:
- Doctoral student in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible.
- Approved for internship status by graduate program training director.
Postdoctoral fellowship applicants also must meet the following criteria to be considered for any VA Psychology Postdoctoral Program:
- Have received a doctorate from an APA or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible.
- Have completed an internship program accredited by APA or CPA or have completed a VA-sponsored internship. In lieu of having the doctoral degree conferred, it is acceptable to have the Director of Clinical Training verify that ALL degree requirements for the completion of the degree have been completed. This verification letter must be on the University’s letterhead. The verification that all degree requirements have been met is meant to denote that there are no additional tasks for the student to complete prior to the degree being conferred (e.g., the student has completed any final revision that must be made to the dissertation and the dissertation has been accepted by the graduate program and graduate school).
To be eligible for employment as a VA Psychologist, a person must be a U.S. citizen and must have completed an APA, or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program AND must have completed an APA or CPA accredited internship in Psychology, with the emphasis area of the degree consistent with the assignment for which the applicant is to be employed. The only exception is for those who complete a new VA internship that is not yet accredited.
CONTACT
Hilary Kindsfater, PhD Acting Training Director
113 Comanche Rd
MHS-5-FM
Fort Meade, SD 57741
605-347-2511 ext 17963
Email: HIlary.Kindsfater2@va.gov
APPIC Match Number
155512
Applications Due
November 15