About the Internship Program

The psychology doctoral internship at VA Black Hills Health Care System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit is scheduled for the academic training year of 2027.

Intern candidates must be United States citizens who are currently enrolled as advanced doctoral students in a Clinical or Counseling Psychology program. Please note that residents and legal aliens are not eligible for funded internship positions. Only students in programs accredited by the American Psychological Association are eligible. No slots are pre allocated to any graduate program, and multiple candidates can be accepted from any one graduate program. The VA Black Hills Health Care System Psychology Doctoral Internship Program in Health Service Psychology offers training only for full-time positions; part-time positions are not available.