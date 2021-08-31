Student Internships

IMPORTANT: Due to Federal Regulations, The Black Hills Health Care System is unable to support individuals observing, shadowing, volunteering or assisting as a volunteer in any type of facility administrative, business or clinical experience or capacity. All individuals seeking practical experience must be sponsored by an existing affiliate and have completed all required trainings and forms.

Instructions to apply for practical experience and/or clinical rotation:

Before you can begin your clinical experience, your school's clinical coordinator must ensure that our facility can support your desired rotation dates and is able to provide an educational experience that meets your school's requirements. This is extremely important particularly when coordinating large groups of students. Your school’s clinical coordinator should contact the appropriate trainee placement coordinator/s at our facility to get approval and to determine if the department has any unique or special requirements that must be accomplished.