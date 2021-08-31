Student Internships
The Black Hills Health Care System provides a wide variety of educational opportunities for current employees as well as future employees, including students, interns and residents in an array of clinical and administrative careers.
Affiliates, Medical Residents, and Health Professional Trainees
The Black Hills Health Care System works with hundreds of medical residents and students every year. We ask that all student questions or concerns that are not addressed by these instructions or this website be directed to your Clinical Program Coordinator or Instructor at your Institution. If your Clinical Program Coordinator or Instructor at your Institution cannot answer or address your concerns then they (not individual students) may contact the Black Hills Health Care System Department of Education at 605-720-7067.
To be completed by institution:
IMPORTANT: Due to Federal Regulations, The Black Hills Health Care System is unable to support individuals observing, shadowing, volunteering or assisting as a volunteer in any type of facility administrative, business or clinical experience or capacity. All individuals seeking practical experience must be sponsored by an existing affiliate and have completed all required trainings and forms.
Instructions to apply for practical experience and/or clinical rotation:
Before you can begin your clinical experience, your school's clinical coordinator must ensure that our facility can support your desired rotation dates and is able to provide an educational experience that meets your school's requirements. This is extremely important particularly when coordinating large groups of students. Your school’s clinical coordinator should contact the appropriate trainee placement coordinator/s at our facility to get approval and to determine if the department has any unique or special requirements that must be accomplished.
Student Placement Coordinators VA BHHCS (space holder)
The next step is to ensure that there is an affiliation agreement between your school's specific program and the Black Hills Health Care System. Please note that no one will be allowed to conduct a practical/clinical experience without an affiliation agreement in place (No Exceptions). Check to ensure your program has a current affiliation agreement in place. If your specific school program is not listed, complete the blank affiliation agreement and email: john.wells8@va.gov or fax to the Department of Education at 605-720-7188.
After an affiliation agreement is in place, there are several required trainings and forms.
To be completed by students/residents:
1. Initial Forms
At least 6- weeks prior to your requested Clinical Rotation you should fax, email or hand carry the following forms to the Department of Education. Secure Fax: 605-720-7188 Email to: john.wells8@va.gov
Education Department
113 Comanche Rd Bldg 90
Fort Meade, SD 57741
-
VA Form 10-263 COVID-19 Vaccination status
Please provide support documentation for the selection you choose. If vaccinated, please include a copy of your vaccination card.
- Important: Ensure you provide your full legal name as it appears on your legal Identification and that it is legible.
- Failure to do this could result in delays or cancellation of your clinical experience.
2. VHA Mandatory Training for VA Health Professions
To allow students to interact with patients and have access to our information systems you are required to complete a mandatory training item using the VA Talent Management System (TMS). The item is titled VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (MTT) and if you are in a multi-year program, is training must be completed every 365 days to remain compliant. (MTT Refresher)
TMS can be found at https://www.tms.va.gov/SecureAuth35/. You will follow the steps in the document below to create your profile, launch the mandatory training items and complete the content prior to beginning your clinical training.
Facility-specific information to complete the TMS self-enrollment process:
- VA Location: BHH
- Trainee Type: Health Professions Trainee
- VA Point of Contact First Name: (John)
- VA Point of Contact Last Name: (Wells)
- VA Point of Contact Email Address: (john.wells8@va.gov)
- VA Point of Contact Phone Number: (VA Fort Meade is 6053472511 without hyphens)
Instructions to print the TMS MTT certificate:
On the main page select learning status pod. Hover over the completed course title. Select ” Print Certificate link”. Students will include the certificate when they fax, email or hand carry the rest of the paperwork.
3. Fingerprints
You will need to obtain fingerprints no earlier than 120 days, and no later than 60 days, prior to your scheduled Clinical Rotation start date.
- Visit the Black Hills Health Care System, Police Departments to have fingerprints completed. Please complete and bring the following Police In-processing Form with you:
The Black Hills Health Care System Police Department
Fort Meade Campus
113 Comanche Road, Bldg 148
Fort Meade SD 57741
605-720-7177
Hot Springs Campus
500 N 5th St.
Hot Springs, SD 57747
605-745-2020
- Fingerprints at the Black Hills Health Care System Police Departments are available to be done Monday-Friday from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.
- You do not need to make an appointment. However, if you intend to come as part of a group/class of 5 or more students you are directed to have your instructor contact the Department of Education 605-720-7067 to coordinate/schedule your visit.
- If you live close to another VA Medical Center it may be possible to get fingerprints taken there.
- You will need to provide the following code to the VA staff who does the fingerprints to ensure the successful coordination and electronic transfer to our facility. SOI: VAK1 and SON: 1763 for Fort Meade.
4. Schedule Orientation
Please email john.wells8@va.gov to schedule a student orientation prior to your clinical experience.
5. Orientation Day
On the scheduled date of your Student Orientation at the Black Hills Health Care System YOU are REQUIRED to bring the Following Forms and Documents:
- Two forms of Government ID (i.e. Driver’s License, Social Security Card, or Passport).
NOTE TO TRAINEES: Please report in your student uniform with student name badge to the:
Department of Education
Fort Meade Campus
113 Comanche Road Building 90
Fort Meade, SD 57741
605-720-7067
Download: Map of Fort Meade
- Computerized Patient Record (CPRS) training is offered during orientation.
6. Post training
- Please complete the “Evaluation of VA Learning Experience” following your clinical experience: https://www.va.gov/oaa/surveys
- Students interested in applying for employment at VA Black Hills: www.usajobs.gov (Narrow your search by Geographical location and Position). The phone number to Human Resources is 605-720-7090 (Fort Meade) or 605-745-2018 (Hot Springs).
- Returning Badges: It is vital that trainees return name badges to the police department following your clinical experience.
Questions:
If you have questions, contact the Student Placement Coordinator of the service or the Education Department 605-720-7067.