Jobs and careers

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.

Vacancies at VA Black Hills Health Care System

Physicians looking for a rewarding career at VA Black Hills should contact Todd A. Otterberg at 605-720-7380 or todd.otterberg@va.gov to learn more about immediate openings.

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Black Hills Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 605-347-2511 or 605-745-2000.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.

Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.

Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Black Hills region of South Dakota.

Employee Benefits

A description of employee benefits is available on the US Office of Personnel Management Employment and Benefits page*. Please note that benefits may differ for professional clinical occupations including physicians and registered nurses.