Jobs and careers

VA Black Hills Health Care System is recruiting the finest healthcare employees to join our high performing team of professionals caring for America's heroes. No matter where you are in your career, VA has options, advancement, and leadership roles available. As the largest health care system in the United States, the career opportunities are endless, matched only by the personal fulfillment that comes with serving Veterans.
We are a value-based organization operating in a culture of transparency and striving for excellence in all we do. Our mission embodies the promise of a grateful nation to provide the highest quality care that Veterans have earned through their sacrifice and service. We are committed to a culture that honors our noble mission and values, and above all, we put Veterans first.
At VA Black Hills our mission and workforce are second to none.
Here you'll find breathtaking landscapes such as Harney Peak, Bear Butte, the Badlands, Sylvan Lake, the Needles Highway and more. The area claims a rich history, from Mammoths to Prehistoric Civilizations to Wild Bill Hickok, Crazy Horse...and beyond. Wildlife abounds and rush hour may mean waiting for elk to cross the road. In western South Dakota, you'll live and work in a rural small town setting full of year round recreation of all kinds. How do you spend your downtime? We've got hiking, fishing, rock climbing, canoeing, waterskiing, golf, snowmobiling, hunting, bicycling, sightseeing, camping, cross country skiing, spelunking, horseback riding, sailing, rock hounding, swimming, rock climbing, motorcycling, theater, boating, and star gazing - all within an hour or two drive, maybe even your own backyard.
Work at VA Black Hills Health Care, where we've been caring for America's Heroes for over 100 years.
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Physicians looking for a rewarding career at VA Black Hills should contact Todd A. Otterberg at 605-720-7380 or todd.otterberg@va.gov to learn more about immediate openings.
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of our expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Black Hills Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 605-347-2511 or 605-745-2000.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in the Black Hills region of South Dakota.
Employee Benefits
A description of employee benefits is available on the US Office of Personnel Management Employment and Benefits page*. Please note that benefits may differ for professional clinical occupations including physicians and registered nurses.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
Human Resources
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741-1002
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone: 605-347-2511
Hot Springs VA Medical Center
Human Resources
500 North Fifth Street
Hot Springs, SD, 57747-1480
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT
Phone: 605-745-2000