Volunteer or donate
VA Black Hills Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our supporters and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Contact a Volunteer Coordinator
Fort Meade
605-720-7151
Hot Springs
605-745-2000 Ext. 22865
Volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.
To volunteer, call or visit the Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application and discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's Veterans.
Volunteer Opportunities
Red Carpet Volunteers, Information desk Volunteers, Compassionate Contact Corp Volunteers and DAV Drivers Monday-Friday
Receptionist/clerical support positions Monday-Friday
Donate
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients. We've listed a few of those needs here by location. Cash donations may be designated to support specific areas.
WE CANNOT ACCEPT KNITTED/CROCHETED BLANKETS, BAR SOAP, MAGAZINES OR HOME RECORDED DVD’S. We are not taking books currently.
To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the respective VA Black Hills HCS Voluntary Service Specialist at Fort Meade: 605-720-7151 or Hot Springs 605-745-2865.
To make a safe and secure donation by credit card click on the "E-Donate" link to initiate an electronic donation.
Specific Area Needs
- Slip on shoes or hard soled slippers (no shoestrings)
- Journals (notebook type without wire bindings)
- Razors
- Deodorant (non-aerosol)
- Body wash
- Toothbrushes
- Lip balm
- Combs and hairbrushes
- Large Shampoo
- Large toothpaste
- Denture cleanser
- Mouth wash (non-alcohol)
- Large Shaving Cream
- Electric Razors for long term care (possible bigger project)
- Phone chargers for androids or I-phones
- Activity books: word search, sudoku, etc. Colored pencils, markers
- Coffee for waiting room/cookies (not able to accept at this time)
- Queen size sheet sets
- Home essentials: cleaning supplies, toilet paper, laundry supplies
Dark colored sheets twin size (new)