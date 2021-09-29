Volunteer or donate

Donate

Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients. We've listed a few of those needs here by location. Cash donations may be designated to support specific areas.

WE CANNOT ACCEPT KNITTED/CROCHETED BLANKETS, BAR SOAP, MAGAZINES OR HOME RECORDED DVD’S. We are not taking books currently.

To make a cash or non-cash contribution, please contact the respective VA Black Hills HCS Voluntary Service Specialist at Fort Meade: 605-720-7151 or Hot Springs 605-745-2865.

To make a safe and secure donation by credit card click on the "E-Donate" link to initiate an electronic donation.

Specific Area Needs