Bloomfield Vet Center Address 2 Broad Street Suite 703 Bloomfield, NJ 07003-2551 Directions on Google Maps Phone 973-748-0980 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

If you can’t make it to our Bloomfield Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Bloomfield Vet Center - Johnson Public Library Located at Johnson Public Library 300 Main Street Hackensack , NJ 07602 Directions on Google Maps Phone 973-748-0980 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Bloomfield Vet Center - Oakland American Legion Post 369 Located at American Legion Post 369 65 Oak Street Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions on Google Maps Phone 973-748-0980 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Bloomfield Vet Center - Verona Community Center Located at Verona Community Center 880 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ 07044 Directions on Google Maps Phone 973-748-0980 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.