Locations

Main location

Bloomfield Vet Center

Address

2 Broad Street
Suite 703
Bloomfield, NJ 07003-2551

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
building entrance

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Bloomfield Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Bloomfield Vet Center - Johnson Public Library

Located at

Johnson Public Library
300 Main Street
Hackensack , NJ 07602

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Johnson Public Library photo

Bloomfield Vet Center - Oakland American Legion Post 369

Located at

American Legion Post 369
65 Oak Street
Oakland, NJ 07436

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Oakland American Legion Post 369

Bloomfield Vet Center - Verona Community Center

Located at

Verona Community Center
880 Bloomfield Avenue
Verona, NJ 07044

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Verona Community Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.