About VA Boise health care

The VA Boise Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in Idaho and eastern Oregon. Facilities include our Boise VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Caldwell, Mountain Home, Salmon, and Twin Falls, Idaho, and Hines, Oregon. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Boise health services page.

The VA Boise Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Northwest Health Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20), which includes medical centers and clinics in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

Learn more about VISN 20

Research and development

At the Boise VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

The Boise VA Medical Center partners with the Idaho Veterans Research and Education Foundation, a nonprofit corporation located on our campus, to expand research capability in Idaho. Our research and development program increases our capacity to deliver advanced medical therapies and treatments to Veterans.

Major research areas include:

Aging

Clinical pharmacology

Neuropharmacology

Cardiovascular pharmacology

Pulmonary physiology and pharmacology

Immuno-pharmacology

Infectious disease

Psychology and psychiatry

Medical education

Teaching and learning

Our Boise VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. We provide professional training in most major medical and surgical specialties and subspecialties. Our training programs include residencies in:

COMING SOON

We also offer training for physician assistants and associated health training in nursing, physical and occupational therapy, pharmacy, social work, medical administrative services, and more.

We have partnerships with more than 70 colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States. Our affiliates include:

Boise State University

Idaho State University

University of Washington, School of Medicine

Oregon Health and Science University

Brown Mackie College

Northwest Nazarene University

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

VA Boise Healthcare System provides primary and specialty health care services to about 42,000 Veterans every year in Idaho and eastern Oregon. More than 100,000 Veterans live in our service area, which covers a 160-mile radius around Boise.

In September 2020, we had 1,456 employees.

We practice green environmental standards at the Boise VA Medical Center to help protect the environment.

Boise VA Medical Center is located on the site of Fort Boise, which was established in 1863. Our medical center continues to use some of the original buildings from the old fort.

MORE COMING SOON

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

COMING SOON

The VA Boise Healthcare System has received the following awards:

Making Medicine Mercury Free Award, 2017

Climate Circle of Excellence Award, 2017

Practice Green Health Emerald Award, 2017

Practice Green Health Emerald Award, 2016

Annual reports and newsletters

Newsletters