Caldwell CBOC VHA/VBA PACT Act Outreach Event

Caldwell CBOC VHA/VBA PACT Act Event

When: Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 1:30 pm – 4:30 pm MT Where: Entry room 713 Haystack Way Caldwell, ID Cost: Free





Experts from Veterans Health Administration and Veterans Benefit Administration will be available to speak with Veterans individually about their situation as it pertains to the PACT Act. Veterans will learn about the Toxic Exposure Screening and how to access and use this tool in their health care. They will become familiar with the Environmental Health Registry process and purpose. Vets will also learn about how to apply for service-connected benefits for conditions related to their exposure to toxins while in the U.S. Military. This event is targeted at POW Vets however, all Veterans are welcome.