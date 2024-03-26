Joining Forces Conference Joining Forces Conference When: Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am MT Where: Simplot World Headquarters 1099 W. Front St. Boise, ID Get directions on Google Maps to Simplot World Headquarters Cost: Free





The Boise VA Health Care System will be attending the Joining Forces Conference on April 11, 2024 from 9:00am-3:30pm to provide information about valuable resources, including the Post 9/11 M2VA Program, the PACT Act/Toxic Exposure Screening etc., available throught VA. This will be an opportunity to network and learn about various resources in the community as well.