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Women Veteran care

Boise VA health care supports the health and wellbeing of women Veterans by providing access to quality care when you need it.

Our program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Many of our Primary Care Providers specialize in women's health.  They are located on each Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT).  Our Women's Wellness Center is a PACT located in Boise.

We offer services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, and maternity care coordination.  Our women’s health providers work closely with specialists in VA and the community.

Please see the attached brochures for a list of services.

Connect with our Women Veterans Program Manager to learn more.

Jennifer Palagi

Jennifer Palagi DNP, MPH, RN, CIC, FACHE

Women Veterans Program Manager

VA Boise health care

Phone:

Email: jennifer.palagi@va.gov

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Boise.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Boise and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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