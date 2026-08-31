Women Veteran care

Our program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Many of our Primary Care Providers specialize in women's health. They are located on each Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT). Our Women's Wellness Center is a PACT located in Boise.

We offer services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, and maternity care coordination. Our women’s health providers work closely with specialists in VA and the community.

Please see the attached brochures for a list of services.