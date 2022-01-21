Campus map

Directions

From the east

Take Interstate-84 toward Boise, Idaho.

Take exit 54.

Turn right onto Broadway - stay in the right hand lane until you reach the VA Medical Center.

Broadway merges into B Avenue – continue on - St. Luke’s Hospital will be on your left.

Turn right onto Fort Street. The Idaho Elks Rehab Hospital will be on your right.

Turn right onto North Fifth Street and then into the VA Medical Center.

From the west

Take I-84 toward Boise, Idaho.

Take exit 54.

Turn left onto Broadway - stay in the right hand lane until you reach the VA Medical Center.

Broadway merges into B Avenue – continue on - St. Luke’s Hospital will be on your left.

Turn right onto Fort Street. The Idaho Elks Rehab Hospital will be on your right.

Turn right onto North Fifth Street and then into the VA Medical Center.

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Boise VA Medical Center

500 West Fort Street

Boise, ID 83702-4501

Intersection: West Fort Street and North VA Hospital Loop

Coordinates: 43°37'15.83"N 116°11'25.51"W