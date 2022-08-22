Flu Vaccines
The Boise VA Medical Center and surrounding Outpatient Clinics offer flu vaccines to eligible veterans during the flu season. Eligible veterans can also receive a flu shot from a contracted community provider at no expense to the veteran.
Please click the links below to learn more about how to receive a flu shot from the VA or from a contracted community provider. Only veterans enrolled for VA care are eligible to receive a flu shot from the VA or from a contracted provider. VA is not offering flu shots to family members of veterans at this time.