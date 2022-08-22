 Skip to Content
Flu Vaccines

The Boise VA Medical Center and surrounding Outpatient Clinics offer flu vaccines to eligible veterans during the flu season. Eligible veterans can also receive a flu shot from a contracted community provider at no expense to the veteran.

Please click the links below to learn more about how to receive a flu shot from the VA or from a contracted community provider. Only veterans enrolled for VA care are eligible to receive a flu shot from the VA or from a contracted provider. VA is not offering flu shots to family members of veterans at this time. 

2022 Flu Shot Clinic Schedule.
2022 Flu Shot Clinic Schedule (PDF)
Info on receiving flu shot from community provider. (PDF)

