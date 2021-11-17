 Skip to Content

Medical Foster Home program

If you are a Veteran needing a higher level of care and have limited social support or access to help, the VA Medical Foster Home (MFH) program may be an alternative for you to long term care facilities.

Cindy Bahora

Cynthia Bahora LCSW, CCM

Medical Foster Home Coordinator

VA Boise health care

Phone: 208-780-6253

Email: Cynthia.Bahora@va.gov

