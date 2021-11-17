Medical Foster Home program
If you are a Veteran needing a higher level of care and have limited social support or access to help, the VA Medical Foster Home (MFH) program may be an alternative for you to long term care facilities.
More information on the Medical Foster Home program
-
National VA Medical Foster Home Program
For more information on the VA's Medical Foster Home program.
-
Today story on the Medical Foster Home program
Today story on the Medical Foster Home program
-
CBS story on the Medical Foster Home program
CBS story on the Medical Foster Home program
Cynthia Bahora LCSW, CCM
Medical Foster Home Coordinator
VA Boise health care
Phone: 208-780-6253
Email: Cynthia.Bahora@va.gov