Ms. Knesel received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing at Boise State University in Boise, ID and Masters of Nursing at St. Xavier University in Chicago, IL. Ms. Knesel currently holds a specialty certification as a Clinical Nurse Leader.

Ms. Knesel launched her nursing career with the BVAMC in 2001 as a VALOR nursing student. Her background includes critical care nursing, clinical information system development and implementation, Critical Care Nurse Manager, Associate Chief Nurse for Inpatient, Outpatient, Surgical, Home-Based Primary Care and Specialty Services, and Chief of Education/Designated Learning Officer. Her accomplishments include selection as a Top Ten Scholar at Boise State University, the Hall of Fame Award for outstanding organizational leadership, and the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Award for Excellence in Nursing for the BVAMC and VISN 20.

Ms. Knesel has also led numerous organizational initiatives to develop emerging leaders in critical positions within the VA. For example, in 2019, Ms. Knesel obtained national approval and implemented a Post Baccalaureate Nurse Residency Program at the BVAMC. In addition, she is a certified mentor and has served as a formal mentor in the facility LEAD program since 2013.