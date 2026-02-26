Nate_Stewart

He served in both the Oregon National Guard and U.S. Army from 1991 to 1999. He began his VA career in logistics at the Portland Oregon VA Medical Center in 1999. In 2003 he was accepted into the VA Technical Career Field (TCF) intern program as a Prosthetics Representative. Upon completion of the TCF internship in 2005 he was selected as the Chief of Prosthetics at the Boise VA Medical Center. He served in that role until 2013 when he accepted his current role as Facility Chief Logistics Officer (FCLO). Nate has a Bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Portland State University.